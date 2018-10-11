Nikki Bella and John Cena feared that their careers would be overshadowed by their highly sensational breakup. They did not want to be defined by their relationship.

Nikki, 34, gave a short interview to Cosmopolitan and spoke about her breaking off her engagement with John. The professional wrestlers were affected by how the news of their breakup broke into a huge sensation and they were worried about their careers also being affected by it.

"When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you're really going through it, it's like, you're just, in my heartache you're literally just knifing it and just churning it," Nikki said.

"We're both at the point that we just don't want to be talked about at all together anymore. We don't want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while," she added.

They were in a relationship for six years before 16-time world champion popped the question to the Total Bellas star after their tag-team fight during Wrestlemania in 2017. But they had a lot of rough patches since. They tried to work on their issues in April right before they broke up. "I lost for so many years. That was all my fault. I'm the one who forgot about me," Nikki said.

She started dating just a few months after the breakup but now, she knows not to commit the same mistakes she did in the past. "I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can," she said.

Nikki hasn't found the one yet, however, when she does she will make sure her personal life stays private. "Going through all that, I don't ever want to do it again. It scares me to ever have another public relationship," she concluded.

Even if Nikki does move on and find the one, she will always hold a special place in her heart for John, according to HollywoodLife.