In Gurugram, a tragic incident occurred near the Dhanwapur village railway crossing on Thursday at approximately 5 p.m. An under-construction underpass experienced a collapse of its shuttering, resulting in the unfortunate death of one laborer and injuries sustained by two others, according to the police.

Reportedly, there were a total of eight workers trapped under the collapsed shuttering. Unfortunately, 21-year-old Guddu, one of the workers, lost his life, while two others were injured. All eight workers hailed from Sambhal and Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue efforts were quickly mobilized, and a crane was used to extricate the trapped workers from the debris. The injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the aftermath of the incident, the workers expressed their anger and frustration, alleging negligence on the part of the contractor. They created a disturbance at the site for several hours.

Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Rajendra Park police station, commented on the preliminary investigation, suggesting that the collapse might have been caused by weak shuttering used to support the entry. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

