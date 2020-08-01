In a major accident on Saturday, August 1, at least 10 persons were killed and several others injured when a jetty crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises.

Of the 10 deaths reported as of now, four people are said to be regular employees, while the remaining six are contract staff.

District authorities rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations have been launched as few people are still believed to be trapped under the debris.

Workers trapped under the collapsed crane

According to eyewitness accounts, the mishap occurred between 11.30 am and 12 noon when officials were testing the crane. At least 20 persons were working on the spot when the crane broke and fell on its side, crushing many workers.

Several videos of the crane toppling down have emerged as people at the shipyard stood watching in horror.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said: "The 70-tonne capacity jetty crane was procured and commissioned two years ago and its full-fledged trials were initiated this morning. During the trials, officials were testing the dead-weight capacity of the crane when its cabin portion on the top and its base portion separated and the crane collapsed."

While rescue efforts are underway, some workers are believed to be trapped under the collapsed crane since rescuers and bystanders could hear the ringing of mobile phones under the collapsed crane.

Saturday's incident is the third major mishap in the port city since May this year, when a gas leak in LG Polymers had led to 12 deaths.

