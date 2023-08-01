10 people killed after a crane crashed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited Close
At least 15 workers were killed and three others injured when a crane crashed on a girder in Shahpur where work on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) was underway in Thane, the home district of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Unit, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when the massive gamtrycrane collapsed on the girder, trapping the workers.

15 Killed As Crane Crashes On Girder In Maha CM's Home DistrictIANS

The location is between Sargaon and Sarambegain where work is proceeding on the third and final phase of the 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nashik-Mumbai.

A massive rescue effort on a war footing has been launched by NDRF, SDRF and other local agencies.

An operation has been mounted by the Thane Police, Fire Brigade and disaster agencies amid apprehension of the death toll increasing.

