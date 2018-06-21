The increasing air pollution in the national capital has become synonymous with lung cancer. Add to that the recent dust storms that caused deaths and led to widespread destruction in the Indo-Gangetic plains, it is safe to say that the winter smog has become a norm in the summer as well.

Doing their bit to reduce the deteriorating atmosphere in Delhi, Gurdwaras in the city are switching to renewable energy with solar power. Manjit Singh, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), announced the Solar Photo Voltaic project initiative that will be generating 1.5 Mega Watt peak (MWp) for Gurudwaras across the city.

The committee commissioned the project with rooftop solar power plants at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on Wednesday. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan was present to mark the event. Talking about the need to switch to renewable energy, here's what the minister said:

After China and the US, India is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world. In order to reduce this growing carbon footprint of the country, it is essential that we make use of solar energy as it is one of the most promising renewable sources for generating energy."

According to DSGMC about 2 million units of energy is expected to be generated annually by this solar power plant, saving Rs 1 crore every year. More importantly, it will help reduce carbon emissions of about 1,800 tons annually and around 45,000 tons over the life cycle of the plant.

The project has been executed by the leading solar power developer Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited (SEAL) under the subsidy program of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

"DSGMC in association with SAEL has taken the right step in the right direction by launching this 1.5 MWp Solar project in the national capital, which is one of the most polluted cities in the country," said the minister in his speech.

The project is inspired from the teachings by a guru in Sikhism who liked to preserve nature and always took care of the environment. "This project is a tribute to the teachings of our seventh guru, Shri Har Rai Sahab Ji whose message for preserving the environment has always appealed to work for the environment."

An initiative has been taken to plant the solar plates at rooftops of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and other fraternities connected with DSGMC.