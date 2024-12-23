As every year brings new expectations and new excitement, cinephiles genuinely love to watch films and the massive hype behind their favourite actors' films, but do they all meet the hype?

Let us take a look at 2024's massively hyped films, which had a disastrous box office run.

Guntur Karam

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam was the most hyped film, and the year started with this Sankranti film, but from a storytelling point of view, this was a very generic film that was so boring and repetitive with just mass elevations of the star and the viral song Kurchini Martapetti. The film collected Rs 172 crores, that too because of the star power; the film had nothing new to offer, despite the hype.

Fighter

The Greek God was back with a Deshbhakti element film yet again after his most celebrated film, Lakshya, this time as a fighter with a stellar cast from Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and many more actors. The film didn't collect as expected and was a flop at the box office but did well after its Netflix release; it was most hyped as it was Siddharth Anand's film after the much-hyped and one of the biggest hits, Pathan. The film collected Rs 344.46 crores worldwide.

Devara

Jr. NTR's much-hyped film after RRR was Devara, and the audiences had huge expectations from the film despite the film having a mediocre trailer, but the film seemed like a rip-off of Bahubali, as the makers of the film are planning to release this film in 2 parts; except for the songs of the film, there was nothing new to present. The film collected Rs 403.83 crores worldwide.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Bharateeyudu was one of the most successful films of the 90s, and the duo collaborated for the 2nd time for Indian 2, and the film was a complete disaster, from its jarring screenplay to its bizarre dialogues and the awful makeup. Everything that was celebrated about the OG Indian part 1 felt so boring and forced in part 2. The film collected 121 crores.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vasan Bala's first collaboration was Jigra, a fully action-packed family drama that was highly anticipated because of its trailer and great music. It didn't do great box office numbers, but after its Netflix release, audiences are calling it an underrated masterpiece. The film could only collect Ra 62 crores in its lifetime collection at the box office.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's Cop universe is getting bigger with time, and this time it was Singham Again, with half of Bollywood actors being a part of it. Despite being a Diwali release with so much anticipation and hype, it was released alongside Bhool Bhuliyaa, which collected more money than Singham Again. The film collected Rs 274.61 crores worldwide.

Kanguva

Suriya's Kanguva was anticipated to be his return to big screens after 3 years, and everyone expected this pan India film to be the biggest hit from Kollywood, but upon its release and 3 days into the theatres, the film received massive negative reviews and trolls, so much so that the film committee decided to ban YouTube reviews after the backlash.

The film collected Rs 106.41 crores in its lifetime collection at the box office.