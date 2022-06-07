A gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces in the Aloora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday. One terrorist has been killed in the gunfight.

"Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

This is the second gunfight of the day. Earlier on Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara district in North Kashmir.

On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sopore.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from IANS)