Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in twin back-to-back encounters in the Kupwara and Sopore areas of Kashmir Valley.

The neutralized Pakistani terrorists have been identified as Tufail and Hanzalla of Lahore and they belonged to the LeT outfit.

Two terrorists including a foreigner were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kandi area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on early Tuesday morning.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, were killed. Search still going on," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Kandi area. As the joint team of forces near the hideout, terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off an encounter.

Pak terrorist killed in Sopore, three managed to escape

A Pakistani terrorist of LeT was killed in an encounter in the Sopore area of Baramulla on late Monday evening while two more Pakistanis and local terrorists managed to escape from the cordon.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, identified the killed terrorist as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. He said that one AK-47 rifle, 5 AK magazines, and ammunition were recovered from him.

He said that three terrorists including two Pakistanis managed to flee the cordon and a major operation has been launched to trace them out.

#SoporeEncounterUpdate: As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ptI941H3qx — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 6, 2022

Earlier, security forces cordoned off the Panipora forest area of Zaloora in North Kashmir Sopore after inputs about the presence of terrorists was received by the police.

An encounter broke out during the security forces operation in which one terrorist was killed.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist the security men present on the ground in the operation and more areas have been cordoned to trace out three other terrorists.

28 Pakistani terrorists killed this year

With the killing of one more foreigner, 28 Pakistani terrorists have been killed by security forces this year. The majority of these terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) - both are Pakistan-based terrorist organizations.