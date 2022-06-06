Amid reports that Pakistan-based handlers are desperately trying to revive terrorism in Jammu province, security forces on Monday busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit by arresting one terrorist from Doda district.

Three terrorists of different terror outfits have been arrested in this belt during the last week by the security forces.

"On specific input, generated by Doda police, a joint team of the police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation today in Kastigarh area of Doda", police said.

During the search, the operation party recovered explosive material along with one mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of one suspect namely Irshad Ahmed son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Dhandal Kastigarh.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 13/18/39 UAPA, 4/5 Explosive substance Act has been registered at Police Station Doda and the suspect has been arrested. Investigation of the case is going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the instant case.

Second terror module busted in three days

The second module of the LeT outfit has been busted in Jammu province during the last three days.

A module being run by LeT terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib operating from Pakistan was recently busted by Udhampur police. The Pakistan-based handler Khobaib is making a desperate attempt to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu province.

With the help of some Over Ground Workers (OGWs), Pakistan-based handlers are trying to allure and trap local youth in the net of terrorism to run terror modules for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu province.

Narco-terror module busted in Kupwara

Intensifying campaign against anti-national elements involved in drug trafficking, security forces on Monday arrested two persons including a female involved in drugs smuggling and peddling in Karnah.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific information a lady drug smuggler namely Razia Begum alias Bulbul wife of Zakir Hussain Shah and her acquaintance Aftab Ahmad Shah son of late Altaf Ahmad Shah, both residents of Takiya Bahadurkote were arrested. The heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession.

According to reports, the husband of the lady drug smuggler and her two brothers are already in jail for their involvement in narcotics smuggling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Police claimed that the arrest of the lady was a big breakthrough because she is involved in cross LoC smuggling of the narcotics in the Karnah area of Kupwara district.