Four days after the killing of a migrant labourer, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested the owner of the brick kiln, where the deceased was working, for "negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders".

On June 2, terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers who were working at a brick kiln in the Magraypora Chadoora area.

Identified as Dilkhush Kumar son of Narayan Reshi Dev, resident of Purnia Bihar and Guri from Punjab, they were immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, one of the injured Dilkhush succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of the other injured is stated to be stable.

Brick-kiln owner ignores administrative order

According to reports, the police arrested the owner of the brink kiln where the duo was working "for negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders thereby endangering life and safety of labourers".

Quoting a statement issued by police, a local news agency reported that the brick kiln owner Mohammed Yousuf Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir resident of Chattergam has been arrested subsequent to the registration of FIR (102/2022) against him under relevant sections of law.

Police in Budgam arrested Mir whose brick kiln is located at Magraypora Chadoora for negligence and non-compliance with administrative orders thereby endangering the life and safety of labourers.

Police again asked all the Brick kiln owners and managers to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration to ensure the safety of the labourers working in their respective units. "In case of non-compliance or any negligence strict action is warranted under the law", police warned.

Guidelines issued after killing of migrant labourers in Oct 2021

After selective killings of some migrant labourers, the administration had issued some guidelines to ensure the safety and security of non-local workers.

As per these guidelines, owners have to share all information with local police about the number of migrant workers engaged by them.

Furthermore, it was also directed that populations like migrant labourers and skilled labourers in all the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley shall be identified and adequate measures of security shall be put in place for them. Besides, regular interactions will be conducted with them so that any apprehension with regard to their security is taken care of.