Continuing selective killings of the members of minority community, terrorists on Tuesday morning killed a woman teacher in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajni Bala of Nankay Check village of Samba district of Jammu, presently serving as a teacher in Chawalgam Kulgam.

A teacher from Samba was shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

According to police Rajni Bala, a teacher by profession was fired upon by terrorists in Gopalpur. The woman was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

"Kulgam Terror Incident Update: Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified & neutralized," Kashmir zone police tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

Recruited under Scheduled Caste category

Reports said that the deceased was recruited under the Scheduled Caste category as a teacher in the Kulgam district of Kashmir. She, along with other Scheduled Caste employees, was serving in Kashmir for the last couple of years. Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Second selective killing of minority community employee in May

The killing of Rajni Bala is the second incident of selective attack on employees of the minority community. Earlier on May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district.

The deceased employee was working in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Killing of a woman teacher is widely condemned.

Political parties strongly condemned the killing of a woman teacher of Samba and lambasted the government for its failure to provide security to the people.

Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2022

Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti muslim narrative spun by BJP. https://t.co/3TK6rxXu6S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 31, 2022