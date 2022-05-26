By killing a noted female TV artist of Kashmir, without any fault of her, Pakistan-supported terrorists have snatched only the bread-winner of a poor family because Ambreen Bhat was feeding her poor family through acting and singing.

"She was the daughter and son also. She was supporting the whole family", Khazir Mohammad, father of the artist - who was killed by terrorists in a cowardly attack on Wednesday evening, told the media.

"My daughter was feeding the family by the money she earned through acting and singing", he said with tears streaming from his eyes.

"What was the fault of my daughter. What harm she has caused to anyone?", the mourning father asked and narrated how her daughter was killed by unidentified terrorists on Wednesday evening.

Khazir Mohammad expressed his anguish against the administration for abandoning them at this crucial time.

Ambreen killed by three terrorists of LeT

Within hours after killing a police constable who was going to drop her minor daughter at a tuition centre in the Saura area of Srinagar city, terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead a female artist who was sitting with her nephew at her residence in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Ambreen Bhat, who was a famous singer and a TV artist who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.

According to police, terrorists fired upon the artist (playing role in TV dramas), Ambreen, and her 10-year-old nephew outside their home in Hishroo Chadoora this evening.

Both of them were immediately removed to Chadoora hospital from where Ambreeem was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

However, Ambreen succumbed to critical injuries on way to SMHS hospital. She was declared "brought dead" by the doctors who attended to her at Srinagar hospital.

"At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Ambreen Bhat daughter of Khazir Mohammad Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar+ tweeted.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Three terrorists involved in the gruesome incident

According to police, three terrorists of the prescribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off and a search started. Case registered and investigation on.

The killing of a female artist widely condemned

The gruesome killing of helpless female artivists by three terrorists of LeT in a coward attack evoked a strong reaction from different sections of the society.

"No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. My deepest condolences to the family of Ambreen Bhat and prayers for the fast recovery of her injured nephew. We're firmly resolved to demolish the terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to family of Amreen Bhat & prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew.We're firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 25, 2022

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat", former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"Her nephew is a young 10-year-old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable's daughter injured in an attack & today this young 10-year-old child. How does anyone justify these attacks?", Omar asked.