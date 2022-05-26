Within hours after eliminating three Pakistani terrorists in a "chance" encounter in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a high-level meeting of higher-ups of the security forces was held on Wednesday evening to review the situation ahead of the coming Amarnath Yatra.

Sources said that the top brass of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday evening held a joint security review meeting and discussed the prevailing situation in the Valley, especially after recent selective killings by terrorists in different parts of Kashmir.

Sources said that the meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Kashmir Sector). The meeting was attended by DIG police, DIG CRPF, DIG BSF, DIG SSB, SSP Srinagar, and all commanding officers of different battalions of CRPF.

Killed terrorists were planning to strike in Srinagar city

According to police, three Pakistani terrorists killed in the Kreeri area were planning to strike Srinagar city. They were travelling in a car and moving towards the capital city with arms and ammunition.

"As the Naka party noticed the group of terrorists travelling in a silver colour Santro car, security personnel asked them to stop for checking", reports said, adding, " terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the Naka party which was retaliated effectively, leading to a "chance encounter".

In the fierce gunfight, he said, three foreign terrorists were killed and 32-year-old police personnel namely Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh (SPO), a resident of Uri laid down his life.

The killed Pakistani terrorists have been identified as Hanief Bhai, Ali Bhai, and Shah Wali, all residents of Pakistan. They belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Incriminating materials including a huge cache of arms and ammunition and IEDs have been recovered from the site of the encounter. Three AK-47 rifles along with 15 magazines, five Chinese hand grenades, three IEDs, three ammunition pouches, and a Santro vehicle were recovered from the killed terrorists.