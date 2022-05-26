Taking strict action against those involved in shouting anti-national and communal slogans at Maisuma on Wednesday, Srinagar Police on Thursday arrested 10 persons for rioting, shouting anti-national, communal slogans, and hooliganism outside the residence of the chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik.

Malik, a native of Maisuma, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday by a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a terror funding case.

Before the pronouncement of the much-awaited sentence, some youth were gathered at Maisuma and they resorted to stone-pelting and shouting anti-national and communal sloganeering.

"Today on 26.06.2022, Srinagar Police arrested ten accused so far, who were involved in hooliganism and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik in Maisuma area of Srinagar before his sentence.", police said.

According to reports, during the protest cops identified the culprits including the main accused who was instigating the people to indulge in violence.

"Midnight raids were conducted at many places that led to their arrest. The main accused has also been arrested", police said.

In this regard FIR no 10/ 2022 under section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under sections 120B,147,148,149, 336 of IPC read with sec 34 of IPC stands registered in Maisuma Police station. Some more accused are being identified and will be arrested soon.

Main instigators to be booked under PSA

Srinagar Police made it clear that the main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). "Such anti-national activities and provocative posture will be always dealt with strictly and with the full force of law", the Srinagar Police tweeted.

"It is strongly reiterated that no attempt at creating or reviving law and order situations in Srinagar will be tolerated at all", Police warned.

Police requested the youth of Srinagar not to indulge in such activities, which have the potential of destroying their careers and disrupting families.

Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Sharif hails Court's verdict on Yasin Malik

Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Kha, spiritual head of the Shrine and Hereditary Sajjadanashin of Ajmer Dargah Sharif hailed Court's verdict on Yasin Malik.

"Yasin Malik is being punished for his crimes after going through the complete judicial process. The judicial system of India once again proved its wisdom, independence, and transparent image which is always hailed by the entire world", the head of Dargah stated in a statement.

"The real face of Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, how Pakistan does terrorist funding in India through people like Yasin Malik, by provoking terrorism in India and carrying out terrorist incidents in Kashmir and snatching books from the hand of the innocent Kashmiris and forcefully putting guns in their hand and making them terrorists", Dargah heads stated.

