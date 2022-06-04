Security forces on Saturday eliminated a self-styled "commander" of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in an overnight gunfight at the Rishipora area of Kapran in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Terrorist commander of outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation in progress", Kashmir zone police tweeted while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Killed terrorist was active since 2018

As per the police records, Nisar Ahmad Khanday resident of Doru Anantnag was active since October 2018 in the Anantnag district.

The eliminated terrorist commander was involved in attacking security forces in different areas of South Kashmir. He was involved in luring some innocent youth of Anantnag district to join terror ranks.

Sources said that for the last one month, security forces were watching the activities of the terrorist "commander" and his movement was observed in the Kapran area on Friday evening. It was only after getting authentic input, that a search operation was started on Friday evening.

3 soldiers, and 1 civilian injured in initial firing

The encounter was started between terrorists and security forces in the Kapran Verinag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on late Friday evening. Three soldiers and one civilian were injured in the encounter which was suspended on Friday evening due to darkness.

The police and the Army had strengthened the cordon and sealed all the escape routes. The operation was resumed early Saturday morning with the first light.

"In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable. Operation going on", Kashmir zone police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

