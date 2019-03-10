Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, which was released on February 14, has been running strong at the Indian box office and earned over Rs 134 crore in its fourth week. And while the hip-hop drama continues to grip the entire nation, director Zoya Akhtar has now confirmed that she is working on the Gully Boy sequel.

"My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there's so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned," Zoya Akhtar told Deccan Chronicle.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, played the role of a street rapper. The film also marked the first time that Alia Bhatt was working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Earlier, during a live Instagram interview, Zoya Akhtar had shared, "I am really happy at the response we have got and I am really happy everybody that's worked on it everybody that's involved in it beside me all the rappers, they all getting texts, they all are calls and they are getting validated. In a way that you want to putting your heart and soul into any project, but having said that I am also having a bit of emptiness because its kind of out there and it's gone and now what like you spent soo much time on something and its done."

Expressing her gratitude towards the exceptional response to Gully Boy, the director had said, "I am overwhelmed with the kind message I have gotten on Instagram and Facebook, and thank you so much for everybody, they went in for the opening weekend as the opening week's business makes a huge difference in terms of the business of the trade and you make that effort to go in there and thanks you soo much for that."

Zoya Akhtar, who has earlier presented multi starrer films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and now Gully Boy, expressed her fondness for an ensemble cast saying, "I love ensemble cast I love lots of actors and lots of characters, interactions, relations and I love films populated with people."