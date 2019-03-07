While Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success of Gully Boy, he will be further delighted to see international wrestler and rapper John Cena shared a still from the movie on Instagram.

John posted a picture of Ranveer from the film Gully Boy, and the photo has "Apna Time Ayega" written over it. The popular international celebrity did not put any caption to the post, but he sharing a still from Bollywood film left many of his Indian fans surprised.

While some have been wondering if Cena understands Hindi, some others asked if he has watched Gully Boy. A few of them just expressed excitement at Cena appreciating Ranveer's work by commenting "hard hai, bohot hard" (a punch line from the film).

Starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy impressed both the critics and the audience. The film received rave reviews from the public, and performed excellently at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film revolved around the character of a slum boy, who wants to make it big in the field of rapping.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, another actor who got immense appreciation for his work in the movie is Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the character of MC Sher. His swag and performance in the film won accolades from all quarters. Other stars who featured in the film are Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash among others.