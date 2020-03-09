Rakul Preet Singh, Manisha Koirala and other celebs and critics are stunned by Kiara Advani's performance in producer Karan Johar's Guilty, which is getting rave reviews from everyone.

Guilty story: The movie revolves around an alleged incident of rape at a prestigious university in the national capital of New Delhi. The movie opens with the solicitor hired by VJ's family interrogating each band member about the fateful night. The entire case seems to hinge on Nanki's narrative.

Kanika Dhillon has written the script for Guilty in collaboration with Ruchi Narain. This Hindi-English-bilingual film is a reaction to the rise and stalling of the MeToo movement. It addresses issues of exploitation, power, gender dynamics, sexism, the class divide, prejudice, judgment and guilt. Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir have played the lead roles.

Guilty was premiered on Netflix on March 6 and it has received superb response everyone including celebs and critics, who impressed with its script, direction and performances. They say that as Nanki, Kiara Advani has given delivered a brilliant performance, which is the biggest highlight of the movie.

Here are some celebs and critics' reviews of Gulity shared on Twitter:

Rakul Preet Singh: #Guilty is such a cool film !!@advani_kiara what a kickass star performance!! You lived nanki #AkanshaRanjanKapoor babyyy it's your debut but doesn't look it at all!U ver amazin. Fab work by #GurfatehPirzada and the entire cast. @KanikaDhillon you are a rockstar @Dharmatic_

Manisha Koirala: Watched #Guilty It's film tht must b watched. very impressed & very proud dear @ruchinarain18 (we go back many years) @NetflixIndia @shrishtiarya Fab acting by @advani_kiara & @Akansharanjan kudos to @karanjohar for choosing imp subject relevant in today's time @Dharmatic_

Soni Razdan: #GuiltyOnNetflix is a must watch. @Akansharanjan congratulations on a superb debut performance. @advani_kiara you are brilliant. Fabulous direction, Dialoges and music... @ruchinarain18 @atikachohan @ankurtewari @gurfatehpirzada and the whole cast are perfect in their roles.

Kanika Dhillon: Needs to be said again ... loved @advani_kiara as Nanki Dutta... she owns her complicated virtuosity like a boss! ...And She slays her demons like a WOMAN! Looking forward To seeing u in many more such characters! .. ! #Guilty #GuiltyOnNetflix #writerslife #writersmuse

#Guilty on @NetflixIndia is an important film. Watch it immediately for its narrative and knockout performance by @advani_kiara and #TaherShabbir. @karanjohar @Dharmatic_

After #GoodNewzz @advani_kiara Kiara you are so good in #Guilty To play a complex character so young and bring out the nuances so finely is praiseworthy! I forgot you were Kiara as you became Nanki. Looking forward to many more such challenging appearances from you! ❤

Just watched #Guilty. Mighty impressed. @advani_kiara has grown as an actress. LIke the way @karanjohar is experimenting with various subjects. @NotSoSnob Good one bro! Those who have not watched this are #Guilty My #GuiltyReview!

Saw #Guilty @ #Netflix. A topical college story centred on rape, the #Metoo movement and the surrounding Twitter frenzy, legal process & media hype. Good cast; largely gripping film @advani_kiara is a revelation with her edgy heartfelt performance, voice, wacky looks & styling

Please watch #GuiltyOnNetflix. A stirring tale told with rage which captures the zeitgeist of #metoo #patriarchy & #timesup quite well. Was especially moved by the poetry & dialogues. Kiara Advani delivers a career defining performance. Kudos to Dharma to push this film.

Must watch Guilty on @NetflixIndia : just what needs to change - mind set .. how #metoo failed in some cases - how women empowerment must move beyond just a women day @advani_kiara is brilliant

Really liked #GuiltyOnNetflix. @advani_kiara is fabulous in this important film on #MeToo movement. It tackles the rape culture head on and emphasizes on the importance of consent, without getting too dramatic. Slightly flawed but makes a very important point about speaking up.

Watched #Guilty on Netflix. I just loved it. Great performance by @advani_kiara @anushka0110 #TaherShabbir & brilliantly directed by #RuchiNarain. Must watch! #MeToo #WomensDay #WomensDay2020 @Dharmatic_ @NotSoSnob @apoorvamehta18 @karanjohar

What a lovely, arresting, powerhouse performance by @advani_kiara in #Guilty. Certainly her career best. @ruchinarain18's take on #MeToo is a must watch. It tells us how we as a society are failing victims and are guilty of fostering perpetrators at various levels.

#Guilty talks about sexual harassment, a serious issue plaguing our society in such an impactful way. This is one film that you all just have to watch. Congratulations #RuchiNarain, @advani_kiara @Akansharanjan @taher07 you have done a fab job!

