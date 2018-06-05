Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday, June 3, and has been spewing plumes of smoke and ash, and a river of lava since. The death toll has now climbed to at least 65 and search and rescue workers have been pulling out people – dead and alive – from mounds of ash and mud.

Guatemala's national disaster agency, CONRED, said that scores of bodies were pulled out from the debris around the village of El Rodeo, but very few of them have been identified. El Rodeo, which is close to the volcano, was hit the hardest and trees, structures and roads sported layers of smoke and ash.

Sunday's explosion is said to have been the most violent one in about four decades.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations had to be halted on Monday, June 4, as a new explosion rocked Fuego and emergency evacuation orders were issued. The earlier order had asked people to the eight-kilometre radius to leave, but after the latest explosion, the radius was extended.

"They gave the emergency order to evacuate, and we all went running," ABC News quoted a rescue volunteer as saying. "We were pulling out bodies. We're going to wait a half hour before entering again."

If the latest explosion wasn't hindrance enough, heavy rains lashed the region late in the afternoon, which once again forced volunteers to abandon rescue operations.

Eddy Sanchez, director of the seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute Insivumeh said that the volcanic activity is likely to gradually diminish, but rains are in the forecast in the region, reported Reuters. This might delay and disrupt search and rescue operations.

"The landscape on the volcano is totally changed, everything is totally destroyed," government volcanologist Gustavo Chigna explained.