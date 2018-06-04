Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday, June 3, for the second time in 2018 killing at least seven people and injuring about 300. Sunday's eruption is said to be the most violent one in the last 40 years.

Volcan de Fuego, which means the "Volcano of Fire" spewed columns of ash and smoke and also sent out an eight-kilometre of red-hot lava down the mountainsides. The National Disaster Management Agency (Conred) revealed that a river of lava entered the village of El Rodeo, burning down houses and charring people to death.

"It's a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village. There are injured, burned and dead people," Reuters quoted Sergio Cabanas, the general secretary of Guatemala's CONRED national disaster management agency, as saying.

"We have 7 confirmed dead, 4 adults and 3 kids, who were already taken to the morgue," added Mario Cruz, spokesman for the volunteer firefighter corps. He also said that an alert had been sounded in the area and 3,100 people have been evacuated until now.

The massive eruption forced Guatemala City's La Aurora international airport to shut down its runway and the popular La Reunion golf club near Antigua has also been evacuated.

"Temperatures in the pyroclastic flow can exceed 700 degrees (Celsius) and volcanic ash can rain down on a 15 kilometre (9.32 miles) radius. That could cause more mudflows and nearby rivers to burst their banks," the agency quoted Eddy Sanchez, director of Guatemala's seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute, as saying.