Angered that a tilak ceremony in Madhya Pradesh was interrupted due to a power cut ahead of a wedding, the groom's family attacked the lineman and almost severed both his hands.

The incident happened in Aakkheda village in Guna late on Monday. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Rambabu Mahur. He was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing surgeries for his hands.

BS Gaur, the station in-charge of the local police station, told The Times of India that the event was being held when Rambabu, the lineman, snapped the power for some maintenance work. He had reportedly taken prior permission to cut the power.

However, Lakhan Singh Dhakad, the accused and other member's of the groom's family, were angered that the ceremony was interrupted and went to attack Rambabu.

The report states that the groom's family had not informed the discom of the event and asked for uninterrupted power supply and hence Rambabu went on with his work.

"I was doing regular maintenance for the discom along with staff from the district headquarters when Lakhan Singh Dhakad and the others confronted me. He attacked me with a sharp weapon, injuring the fingers of my right hand. Others injured my left palm," Rambabu was quoted as saying by TOI.

A case has been filed against Lakhan and his family members. However, no arrests have been made yet since the accused are on the run.