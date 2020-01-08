At least two civilians were injured after a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Habak Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday. January 8. The grenade missed the target and exploded causing injuries to civilians nearby. However, no CRPF personnel was injured.

Search operation launched

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following the attack on CRPF personnel.

Sources told a news agency that the grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University.

Police parties have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

Earlier, suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on CRPF personnel deployed in Kawdara area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on January 4. "No casualty has been reported so far. The operation has been launched to nab the terrorists," said a senior CRPF officer.

