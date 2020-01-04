Suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Kawdara area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, January 4. "No casualty has been reported so far. The operation has been launched to nab the terrorists," said a senior CRPF officer.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was injured in the incident, reported a news agency.

2 vehicles damaged, boy injured

The grenade, which was aimed at CRPF personnel in the area, missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside. The police officer confirmed that terrorists lobbed the grenade to target CRPF troops posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon.

The incident caused panic among the people. Two private vehicles were reportedly damaged in the attack.

The injured boy has been shifted to a hospital nearby.

No terror outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

The area has been entirely cordoned off and search operations have been launched to nab the terrorists involved in the attack.

