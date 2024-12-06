Instead of hiding behind ignorance, OnePlus has taken a significant step to address the persistent issue of green lines on AMOLED displays in smartphones. The company has introduced what it calls OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution, which reassures users through advanced display technology, stringent quality control, and an extended service policy of a lifetime warranty.

After responding swiftly with technological solutions to mitigate display risks in the Indian market. OnePlus is now accelerating technology upgrades in AMOLED displays. But what comes as a surprise is its lifetime warranty for Indian users, which is the first of its kind.

The OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution operates in three key areas. Let's take a closer look:

Advanced display technology

The first area is the integration of advanced display technology. The standout advancement is the integration of the Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer, which utilizes superior PVX edge-sealing materials in all OnePlus AMOLED displays, which tackles various environmental challenges.

PVX is a high-performance material with exceptional resistance to weathering and chemicals, making it ideal for enhancing durability in extreme conditions. The PVX layer acts as a barrier, significantly slowing moisture and oxygen penetration over time, thereby extending the lifespan of the display. This move effectively minimizes the occurrence of green line issues to the lowest level in the industry, even in India's extreme heat and humidity.

Quality control

The second area of operation is rigorous quality control. The OnePlus Quality Engineering Lab conducts over 180 comprehensive tests on all phones, simulating extreme real-world conditions to ensure reliability and durability.

Lifetime warranty

Finally, the extension of a lifetime warranty to all its smartphone models demonstrates OnePlus's dedication and confidence. Whether users own an older model or considering buying the latest releases, they can rest assured that their investment is protected from display issues.

It's worth noting that OnePlus's move to address the green line issue with a lifetime warranty for all its phone models comes ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch. This bold move reinforces its reputation as a user-centric brand.