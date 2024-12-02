OnePlus 13 launch confirmed; full design revealed ahead of January release

OnePlus has revealed the launch of its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13, which is happening in January 2025. This highly anticipated smartphone is expected to be available in three unique colorways - Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The launch has created a buzz among tech enthusiasts worldwide, as OnePlus 13 promises to blend cutting-edge innovation, swift and seamless performance, and AI with a stunning, eye-catching design.

OnePlus 13 is touted to be the first smartphone from the brand to secure an IP68 + IP69 rating. This rating suggests that the phone is dust-tight and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature jet sprays, wash-downs, or immersion in water.

The Midnight Ocean color of OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather.

OnePlus 13's launch is set to coincide with the release of other flagship models. For instance, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to hit the shelves in early 2025. The S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature a sturdy titanium build and Corning's glare-free glass for extra durability, along with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

However, OnePlus 13 seems to be a step ahead with its unique features. For instance, the base 12GB/256GB model will be available only in Black Eclipse globally. The phone also boasts an A++ rating from DisplayMate, indicating its superior display quality. The listed peak brightness is 4,500 nits, and there's a special Crystal Shield glass to protect the display.

OnePlus 13 also promises significant camera upgrades. The new 50MP telephoto unit uses a slightly bigger sensor, and the periscope zoom module comes with an upgraded "multiple prism reflection structure." This new zoom camera kit is expected to deliver higher photosensitivity, which theoretically means more efficient light data collection and better picture quality.

The device is powered by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of software, OnePlus 13 runs on OxygenOS 15, which includes Open Canvas on non-folding phones. This feature represents a significant departure from traditional multitasking, offering users a more efficient and seamless smartphone experience.