OxygenOS 15 is here: OnePlus redefines speed, design; puts AI at core [key features]

OnePlus has officially launched OxygenOS 15, which promises to enhance user experience through speed, sleek design, and advanced AI integration. Keeping in line with the brand's mantra of "Never Settle", OxygenOS 15 combines fast performance, smoother interactions, and AI features. Here's everything you need to know about the new update.

The open beta version of OxygenOS 15 will be available first on the OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30. Details on the public roll out will follow shortly.

Speaking of the new update, Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS Product, said, "With OxygenOS 15, we aim to create a product that resonates with our users, integrating advanced and meaningful AI features alongside a design they helped create. This release sets a new standard for software performance and productivity."

Key Features of OxygenOS 15

Parallel Processing

OxygenOS 15 comes with a new technology called "Parallel Processing", which optimizes transitions between applications and ensuring smooth performance even under heavy usage. The system's refined animations, coupled with a 20% reduction in system storage on next-gen flagship devices, ensure efficiency and speed. With this new technology, switching between more than 20 applications continuously is quite seamless.

AI at core

OxygenOS 15 takes advantage of AI in photography, productivity, and even note-taking. Notable features include:

AI Detail Boost: Elevates low-resolution images to stunning 4K. AI Unblur: Sharpens blurry photos effortlessly. AI Notes: Offers intelligent note formatting, voice-powered transcription, and content expansion.

Interestingly, OnePlus has partnered with Google to bring Gemini app to its upcoming OnePlus flagship devices as the default AI assistant. Users can take full advantage of Gemini features, including help with writing, planning, learning, Gemini Live and Go Live with Gemini.

AI features are set to begin rolling out to OnePlus devices by the end of November.

UI overhaul

OnePlus has completely redesigned the visual aesthetics of OxygenOS 15, featuring new icons, fingerprint unlock styles, new lockscreen, and immersive shimmering effects. OnePlus has introduced OneTake feature, which enhances phone unlocking visuals, and the "Share with iPhone" function simplifies file sharing across platforms.

OnePlus is known for its attention to detail, which now reflects in the OxygenOS 15 update. There are new elements in settings, notification bars, and control centers to give a streamlined and immersive experience. One of the most beloved features of OnePlus Open, Open Canvas is now a part of OxygenOS 15, which means your candybar OnePlus devices will get it too.

Privacy and Security

OxygenOS 15 prioritizes user privacy with new theft protection mechanism. When the phone detects sudden movements typical of theft, such as someone taking your device and trying to run away, the device gets automatically locked. There is a new remote lock feature, which users can use to lock their stolen device with just their phone number and without having to log in to the Google account.