Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday announced annual investment of Rs 2,000 crore in India over the next three years (till 2027) to accelerate innovations in products and services in the country.

The Rs 6,000 crore investment plan over the three years, launched under the name of 'Project Starlight,' is a strategic vision for the brand's future investment in the region, the company said in a statement.

"At OnePlus, we are deeply committed to understanding and addressing the unique needs of our Indian users," said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India. "The Project Starlight is a demonstration to our dedication to going beyond the surface to tackle the challenges faced by our users in their daily lives.

"India remains a top priority for us globally, and we continue to strive to earn the trust and affection of our Indian community," Liu added.

The Project Starlight investment focuses on three key areas -- making even more durable devices, exceptional customer service, and developing India-specific features.

The first commitment starts immediately with two significant display technology advancements - the creation of the world's first DisplayMate A++ display and the rolling out of OnePlus's Green Line Worry-Free Solution.

"The new display is set to premiere in an upcoming flagship device and is designed to excel in the harsh sunlight of India, redefining clarity, brightness, and color vibrancy. The 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display's peak brightness of 4,500 nits allows for clear visibility even under the brightest sunlight, ensuring that colours remain true and images remain vivid without any washout," said the company.

Next, the 'Project Starlight' aims to elevate the overall user experience through enhanced service quality. This year, OnePlus successfully increased its service centres by 22 per cent, including an 11 per cent rise in exclusive service centres directly owned by the company.

The company aims to expand its service centres by 50 per cent by mid-2026.

"The third focus of the Project Starlight will see OnePlus dedicate itself to developing features that are tailored to address the distinct requirements of our Indian user base," said the company.

Meanwhile, in India, OnePlus 13 Series devices will also introduce Steady Connect which extends Bluetooth connection range to up to 360 metres.

(With inputs from IANS)