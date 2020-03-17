Apple's flagship iPhones might be the centre of attraction, but it is the company's affordable lineup that draws more attention. There might be many takers for its premium smartphones such as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but there's favourable amount of interest towards lower-priced iPhones such as iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

According to a recent IANS report, shipments of iPhones in India grew 55 percent in Jan-Feb 2020 period compared to the same months in 2019. The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR were the biggest sales drivers in the lineup even though the iPhone 11 Pro series bagged the highest praise for their cameras, performance, battery and more.

Demand for affordable iPhones

The latest numbers don't come in surprise. In 2019, the iPhone XR was the world's best-selling smartphone with Apple shipping 46.3 million units - twice as much it did in 2018. Apple's iPhone 11 came second and the iPhone 11 Pro Max came in at the sixth spot after Samsung's A-series phones taking the middle positions, according to Omdia research.

This just shows there's a lot of demand for affordable iPhones, which is helping Apple keep those sales figures soaring. If the latest report about upcoming iPhones is true, there's not one but two reasons to be happy for all those Apple fans out there.

Two new affordable iPhones

Possibly joining the ranks of iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, Apple might launch not one but two affordable iPhones this year. Rumours about an iPhone SE successor, either going by the name iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, have been making the rounds for quite some time now. Until now, there hasn't been any evidence to speculate on the existence of two affordable iPhones, which is even greater news for anticipating fans.

According to 9to5Mac, there's been a development that defies older claims and suggests a regular-sized iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 alongside a "Plus" variant of the same. This will probably be an apt succession for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

What we know about the new iPhones

We've already heard quite a lot about the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9, which is suggested to have a 4.7-inch display with a physical home button to bring back the Touch ID, the latest A13 Bionic chip, 64GB or 128GB storage options and gray, silver or red colours.

With the rumours about a "Plus" variant, we can expect the iPhone 9 Plus to have a 5.5-inch display and pretty much the same specs as the iPhone 9 except for a bigger battery. The pricing will naturally differ, costing about $100 more than the iPhone 9, which has been rumoured to be priced $399.

The launch of the affordable iPhones was expected to be towards the end of March. There's not a lot of time left to see if this is the real deal or not. Stay tuned for updates.