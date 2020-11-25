The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, and to everyone's surprise, BTS has received a nomination. The South Korean boy band BTS has been nominated for the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite."

There have been several classical/Gugak musicians from South Korea to get a nomination before, but this is the first time that a Korean artist has ever been nominated for popular music.

In the Grammy Awards 2021, Beyonce has topped the nominations chart as she has been nominated for a total of nine times. Whereas singers like Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations under their belt.

BTS fans are rejoicing after the news surfaced that their favorite South Korean music band has been nominated. Check out a couple of such fan reactions:

BTS's "Dynamite" song is intended to soothe the listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic. It talks about joy and appreciation for the little things that make life valuable. Upon release, the song received worldwide appreciation, with praise towards its retro sound.

Grammy Awards Nominations 2021

Record of the year:

"Black Parade" by Beyonce

"Colors" by Black Pumas

"Rocstar" by DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"MixedByAli" by Ali, Chris Dennis, 7 Liz Robson

"Say So" by Doja Cat

"Everything I wanted" by Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

"Circles" by Post Malone

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce

Album of the year:

Chilombo by Jhene Aiko -- Fisticuffs & Julian-Quan Viet Le

Black Pumas by Black Pumas -- Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada

Everyday Life by Coldplay -- Daniel Green, Bill Rahko, & Rik Simpson

Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III by HAIM -- Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim, & Ariel Rechtshaid

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa -- Koz

Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone -- Louis Bell & Frank Dukes

Folklore by Taylor Swift -- Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, & Taylor Swift

Song of the year:

"Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyonce, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kaydence, and Caso

"The Box" by Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore

"Cardigan" by Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift

"Don't Start Now" by Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, & Emily Warren

"Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

"I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

"If the World Was Ending" by Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Best New Artists:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella by Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter by Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard by James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules by Rufus Wainwright

Judy by Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes by Justin Bieber

Chromatica by Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Fine Line by Harry Styles

Folklore by Taylor Swift

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom by Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard by Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs by Black Violin

Americana Grégoire by Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika" by Fiona Apple

"Not" by Big Thief

"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" by HAIM

"Stay High" by Brittany Howard

"Daylight" by Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" by Body Count

"Underneath" by Code Orange

"The In-Between" by In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" by Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live" by Power Trip

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by actor-comedian Trevor Noah and will be aired LIVE in India on January 31, 2021, on VH1 India.