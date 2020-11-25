The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, and to everyone's surprise, BTS has received a nomination. The South Korean boy band BTS has been nominated for the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite."
There have been several classical/Gugak musicians from South Korea to get a nomination before, but this is the first time that a Korean artist has ever been nominated for popular music.
In the Grammy Awards 2021, Beyonce has topped the nominations chart as she has been nominated for a total of nine times. Whereas singers like Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations under their belt.
BTS fans are rejoicing after the news surfaced that their favorite South Korean music band has been nominated. Check out a couple of such fan reactions:
BTS's "Dynamite" song is intended to soothe the listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic. It talks about joy and appreciation for the little things that make life valuable. Upon release, the song received worldwide appreciation, with praise towards its retro sound.
Grammy Awards Nominations 2021
Record of the year:
"Black Parade" by Beyonce
"Colors" by Black Pumas
"Rocstar" by DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"MixedByAli" by Ali, Chris Dennis, 7 Liz Robson
"Say So" by Doja Cat
"Everything I wanted" by Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
"Circles" by Post Malone
"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Album of the year:
Chilombo by Jhene Aiko -- Fisticuffs & Julian-Quan Viet Le
Black Pumas by Black Pumas -- Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada
Everyday Life by Coldplay -- Daniel Green, Bill Rahko, & Rik Simpson
Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III by HAIM -- Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim, & Ariel Rechtshaid
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa -- Koz
Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone -- Louis Bell & Frank Dukes
Folklore by Taylor Swift -- Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, & Taylor Swift
Song of the year:
"Black Parade" by Denisia Andrews, Beyonce, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kaydence, and Caso
"The Box" by Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore
"Cardigan" by Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift
"Don't Start Now" by Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, & Emily Warren
"Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell
"I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
"If the World Was Ending" by Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Best New Artists:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella by Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter by Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard by James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules by Rufus Wainwright
Judy by Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes by Justin Bieber
Chromatica by Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
Fine Line by Harry Styles
Folklore by Taylor Swift
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom by Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard by Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs by Black Violin
Americana Grégoire by Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika" by Fiona Apple
"Not" by Big Thief
"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" by HAIM
"Stay High" by Brittany Howard
"Daylight" by Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" by Body Count
"Underneath" by Code Orange
"The In-Between" by In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" by Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live" by Power Trip
The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by actor-comedian Trevor Noah and will be aired LIVE in India on January 31, 2021, on VH1 India.