The One Direction star Harry Styles recently wore a blue lace Gucci ballgown for Vogue magazine cover. With this, the US Vogue made history by featuring a British pop singer as its first-ever male cover star. The cover, however, sparked several conversations around masculinity and gendered dressing, and now YouTuber Logan Paul has come forward in Harry Style's support.

In his podcast's latest episode, Impaulsive, the older Paul brother took Harry Styles' side. While debating with his co-hosts Mike Maljak and George Janko, the famous YouTube supported the former 1D singer by saying, "wearing a dress is still manly."

Logan Paul and his co-hosts start to talk about Harry Styles' Vogue magazine cover, and George Janko says that "It ain't manly bro." To which, Logan Paul asks George as to what is manly in his opinion?

"What does it mean? Is manly like being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are? Regardless of what people think about what you're wearing?"

Following this, George Janko tries to defend his opinion, and Mike comes forward to end the debate over this topic. This was when Logan Paul slammed both of his co-hosts.

"You're the type of people that will look at it and say 'No, man gotta be a man, can't wear dresses.' Suck a d**k bro! I would do this in a heartbeat."

Harry Styles' mother's reaction:

After Harry's Vogue cover surfaced online, US political commentator Candace Owens started a debate where she accused the singer of endangering "manly man." Candace Owens, who is considered as one of the known Donald Trump's supporters, tweeted the following message:

"There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Harry Styles's recent attires received massive backlash from the right-wing community. Many on social media have accused him of attacking masculinity. However, the musician is receiving all the love and praise from his fans and even from his mother. Harry's mother, Anne Twist, recently admitted to Lorraine that she thinks she had something to do with her son's attire choice.

Ms. Twist stated that she always "a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which Gemma [Harry's sibling] hated, but Harry always embraced."

"I am [proud]. Harry is just Harry, really. He's always been Harry."