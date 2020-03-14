Bollywood has seen several actors falling for their beautiful actresses and often, these actors don't care about their marital status either. And with Govinda, who has confessed about being –in-love with Neelam, despite being engaged to wife Sunita, this seemed to have happened more than just once.

Early in the 2000s, stories of Rani's proximity to co-star Govinda, kept making headlines. Though neither Govinda nor Rani Mukerji have ever spoken about it, there was a strong buzz in the industry once that the two were in a relationship soon after Hadd Kar Di Aapne. Govinda was a married man but had allegedly fallen for Rani, who too seemed to have reciprocated. As per an India Today report, Rani and Govinda came closer to each-other during the shoot of Hadh Kar Di Aapne in 2000 and sparks flew. Govinda showered Rani with gifts and hampers and didn't care about his family. A TOI report states that the duo was often spotted together and soon Sunita got the whiff of it. Govinda was reprimanded and angry Sunita threatened to leave the actor. It was then that the two called off their alleged relationship.

Govinda's affair with Neelam

Govinda had earlier spoken about being in love with Neelam. In an interview with Stardust, Govinda had said, "I was never her cup of tea anyway. I am a ghati. An unpolished boor, and she's a Dresden doll. Clean, pure, polished and dignified. We would probably never have got along. My dad was very keen that I marry Neelam. He was very fond of her. She had even visited him with her family. Yes, she had come to Virar. Actually, I took her and her mother to see my father. And he was very happy. But my mother thought differently. She felt that since I had given my word to Sunita, I must honour it. And I knew that if I didn't do it, it would hurt her."

He further said, "After I started getting busier, my relationship with Sunita went through a change. She began feeling insecure and jealous. And I was of no help. She would nag me and I would lose my temper. We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam."