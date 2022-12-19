Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera is finally available on Disney + Hotstar for streaming. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has opened to mixed reviews. Vicky and Kiara play background dancers in the comedy thriller and Bhumi Pednekar plays Vicky's wife.

Who got how much

The film might not have done an outstanding business but the starcast did take home a humongous fee for their roles. While Vicky Kaushal reportedly took home Rs 5 cr, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar both charged Rs 4 crore. Sayaji Shinde is said to have taken home Rs 85 lakh and Dayanand Shetty reportedly took home Rs 45 lakh.

Govinda Naam Mera was one of the few films that took the direct OTT release route. Akshay Kumar's Cuttputli was also one of the films to have taken the direct OTT route. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu has also been announced as one of the direct releases on Netflix in 2023.

Direct OTT route

Talking about this trend, KJo had said at an event that OTT proves out to be a bigger platform than theatres many a times. "We ourselves have created this divide that commercial films are for theatres and the slightly off-the-cuff films are meant for digital. We realised that Disney+ Hotstar is a wild platform. Jitne gharon tak unka reach hai, utne cinema halls nahin hai hamare desh mein (They have a wider reach at homes, we don't have those many cinema halls)," producer Karan Johar said

"So I believe ki yeh mainstream masala entertainer ko bahut khoobsurat ghar mila hai. So, there were no second thoughts. I guarantee you that the whistles and claps would reach us," he further added.