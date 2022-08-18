The much-awaited 'Koffee with Karan' episode with the dashing Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will go on air on Thursday, August 18, on Disney+ Hotstar. The 'Koffee Kouch' is quite special for the 'Uri' actor as it was the same place where his romance with Katrina Kaif first took off.

The actor, who tied the knot with his rumoured girlfriend in December last year, has revealed some exciting details about his marriage and love life on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show and fans can't keep calm to watch it.

'Maine aap ki prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya'

Well, we all know that the 'Koffee Kouch' has the power to make manifestations come true and Vicky and Katrina are the best examples. The conversation about his wedding started when Karan Johar said "Maine aap ki prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I took full credit for your love story)". In response, Vicky said, "My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed."

When asked about his first meet with Katrina Kaif, the 34-year-old actor said, that after manifesting on the 'Koffee Kouch', the duo met at director Zoya Akhtar's house for the first time. Fans have been waiting to know this ever since the couple got married, but the couple remained tight-lipped even after marriage.

'Jaldi nipta dena please'

During the episode, Vicky also revealed that though he was busy preparing for his marriage, the funny memes did not escape his attention. He said that his friends used to read them out to him and the gang had a good laugh. He said, "While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se zyada nahi (Please complete the ceremony soon, not more than an hour)."

For the unversed, in the last season of 'Koffee with Karan' when KJo had asked Katrina Kaif, with which actor she would like to work, the actress named Vicky Kaushal as she felt that "she might look good together with him on screen". Soon after, the duo started dating and got married in December 2021.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the episode will have Sidharth Malhotra talking about his life, marriage plans and future.