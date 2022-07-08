The much-awaited season 7 of 'Koffee With Karan' finally kick-started on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7 with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the 'Koffee Couch' after a four-year-long hiatus. The show tasted tremendous success ever since its debut on Star World in 2004. Bollywood fans used to wait with bated breath to know about all the saucy and juicy gossips of the B-town.

As expected the new season started with some interesting stories shared by both the guests, including how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met, what Ranveer Singh did on his 'suhaag raat', and many more. And, on a typical 'Koffee With Karan' episode, the rapid-fire round indeed revealed a lot of exciting things about the two stars and their choices.

Katrina Kaif is a better dancer...

During the show, Karan Johar, who is the host of the controversial show, asked Ranveer to choose which song is hotter and gave him two options: 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' featuring Katrina Kaif or 'Oo Antava' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In response, the actor chose Samantha over Katrina Kaif and said that he feels 'Oo Antava' was hotter and better choreographed than the other one. However, he immediately balanced it by saying that he believes that Katrina is a better dancer.

'We as an industry were vilified'

The first episode of the show showed the trio discussing how the Bollywood industry was 'vilified' in the last years as 'Boycott Bollywood' trended on social media following the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. KJo said, "We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack."

In the coming episodes, fans can expect several eminent personalities from both film and sports backgrounds to come to the show and share their lives with their fans and followers.