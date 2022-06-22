After a massively successful television journey, the makers of Bigg Boss had decided to venture into the digital space with Bigg Boss OTT last year and tasted the same success. And, now it's time for the second season of the web show. But it seems that the show will have a new host, unlike the television version where actor Salman Khan has been hosting for more than a decade now.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT which was live for close to two months was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The show featured prominent faces such as Shamita Shetty, Raquesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, and others. However, there are reports that the director has refused to host the second season as he is busy with another project, which seems to be his upcoming show 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' on Disney+ Hotstar. Thus the makers have now decided to replace KJo with another prominent director and choreographer, Farah Khan. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

'Bigg Boss Halla Bol'

This is not the first time when the audience will see Farah Khan hosting the show as she earlier seen as the anchor for the spin-off of television Bigg Boss called 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol'. The 'Main Hoon Na' director was thoroughly loved by the audience for her comic timing and sense of humour. So, if the rumors are to be believed, then she will surely make a great host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, last year the digital version was won by Divya Agarwal, while Nishant Bhat was seen as the runner-up, who later entered the Bigg Boss Season 15 along with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. The theme of the first season was to stay connected and the contestants were paired with each other during the game and during the elimination. But, this year, the concept of the show still remains unknown.