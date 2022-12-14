Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might have celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently, but the couple doesn't seem to have gotten over the "newlywed" vibe. Vicky and Katrina were spotted at an awards night recently and doled out some major couple goals. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other and all eyes were on this hot-shot couple.

Videos take over the internet

Several videos and pictures from the event have now taken over the internet. In one video, Vicky is seen pulling Katrina towards him and stealing a kiss. This leaves the Phone Bhoot actress blushing. In another video, the two share a warm and cosy hug and give each other a peck. Their chemistry and bond has left social media in awe.

Social media can't handle it

"I want someone who looks at me the way Vicky looks at Katrina," wrote one user. "Awww I just melted," commented another user. "Their chemistry is just fireworks," said a social media user. "They can't stop themselves from touching one another," wrote another social media user. "Currenttt," commented a netizen.

It was on Koffee with Karan that Katrina Kaif had spilled the beans on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal and their bond. "His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it's what's going to take you through in the long run," she had said.