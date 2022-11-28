Katrina Kaif has reportedly been replaced by Kiara Advani as the face of the famous beverage brand – Slice. Kiara has reportedly been brought onboard and the contracts have been signed. The TVC featuring Kiara is yet to be shot. It is Kiara Advani's popularity and back-to-back success that has probably attributed to the change.

Why has she been replaced

"Katrina Kaif has been the face of the brand for a while now. However, things change, and Kiara, who has been enjoying a lot of success at the box office, has now become rather popular with the audience as well. Given this, the brand felt that re-aligning their image and position with Kiara Advani as their new face of the brand was perfect," a Bollywood Hungama report says.

TVC yet to be shot

It goes on to add, "Right now, Kiara Advani has only been signed on as the brand ambassador, the TVC is yet to be shot. As per schedule, Kiara has allocated dates to shoot for the TVC next week, once completed a formal announcement of Kiara now being the brand ambassador will be made along with the advertisements being unveiled".

With films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo; Kiara has cemented her place in the industry. Relatively new in the industry, Kiara is now called the blue-eyed girl of Bollywood. And there's no denying the fact that she is one of the most sought after actresses of the generation. Advani is gearing up for the release of her next – Govinda Mera Naam – opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.