Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera trailer has left social media buzzing. The entertaining trailer has left the audience yearning for the film's release. Starring Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky Kaushal's wife and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend, the film seems to be a mass entertainer.

Why the OTT route?

Amid the craze and buzz around the film, makers' decision to release the film directly on a streaming platform has raised many eyebrows. At the trailer launch of the event, on being asked about why the film was not released in theatres first, Karan Johar had a logical take. The Dharma honcho said that the film will release a bigger and wider audience through the OTT platform as they have more viewers than the number of theatres in the country.

KJo explains

"We ourselves have created this divide that commercial films are for theatres and the slightly off-the-cuff films are meant for digital. We realised that Disney+ Hotstar is a wild platform. Jitne gharon tak unka reach hai, utne cinema halls nahin hai hamare desh mein (They have a wider reach at homes, we don't have those many cinema halls)," KJo was quoted saying.

"So I believe ki yeh mainstream masala entertainer ko bahut khoobsurat ghar mila hai. So, there were no second thoughts. I guarantee you that the whistles and claps would reach us," he added. Vicky Kaushal thanked Karan Johar and the film's director - Shashank Khaitan for giving him this fun and masala thriller. Vicky said that finally, he got a film where he didn't have to cry and sulk.

Govinda Naam Mera is slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022.