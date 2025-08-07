Months after the India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija are back together. And this time for a skincare brand. The ad begins with a podcast setup, and the two can be seen taking potshots at the IGL controversy. From Samay welcoming Apoorva to talking about STD and roaming in Assam and Delhi, the comedian has tickled everyone's funny bones with his parody.

It all begins with Samay welcoming Apoorva, saying, "Welcome to the podcast." He then goes on to add, "Yaar, humare last meeting ke baad mujhe toh STD hi ho gaya tha (I got an STD after our last meeting)."

A puzzled Mukhija then corrects him and says, "PTSD hota hai woh (That's PTSD)."

However, the IGL creator adds, "Nahi nahi, mujhe STD hi hua tha – Sun Transmitted Disease." (No, no, it was STD - Sun Transmitted Disease).

He further adds, "Woh jana pad gaya tha na Assam, Gujarat – skin damage ho gayi thi (Had to travel to Assam and Gujarat, you see – my skin got damaged)." Raina then begins to promote the skincare product.

The Traitor contestant then reminds him that she came for the podcast. As soon as the video dropped, Samay's fans were quick to like and drop comments. So far the video has over 1.7 million likes and over one lakh comments.

Internet loses its calm

"Haha! Script writer need a raise," wrote a user.

"Brand promotion at its best," another user commented.

"No beer biceps was harmed in this video," read a comment.

"Apoorva came with trauma, left with tan protection," another comment read.

"never seen such a fun way to promote," a social media user wrote.

"Preparing for IGL 2," another social media user claimed.

"Brother is from another universe," a fan wrote.

"Brand paid some serious money," another fan opined.

The controversy and aftermath

It was in February this year that an episode of India's Got Latent featuring Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Samay Raina courted massive controversy owing to its content. From the show being cancelled and celebs getting death threats to FIRs and court cases, the four battled an epic legal mess.