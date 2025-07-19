If you're an avid Instagram user or spend time scrolling through social media apps, you've likely come across Apoorva Mukhija, the Gen Z social media star known as The Rebel Kid. The young influencer has gained popularity for her unique content and relatable personality. Known for her bold, unfiltered approach, Apoorva connects with a wide audience, spanning not just Gen Z but also millennials and even boomers. Her authenticity and unapologetic attitude have made her a standout figure in the digital space.

The Rebel Kid made headlines during India's Got Talent controversy, where she made an explicit remark in response to a contestant who mocked a private body part. Following her reaction, an FIR was filed against her. She was later seen in Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors. And now, after her stint in one reality show, there's no stopping her.

The social media sensation is once again in the news, this time for undergoing cosmetic procedures at the age of 24. A video shared on Pinvilaa's Facebook page shows Apoorva receiving a skin treatment under the guidance of a cosmetologist. She is seen getting facelift injections and other procedures aimed at achieving flawless, youthful skin.

Since Apoorva is quite young and doesn't appear to have visible fine lines or wrinkles, netizens slammed her left, right, and center for what they called "ruining her natural skin" at such a young age.

Here's what netizens had to say

"Why so much fixing at such a young age?" some ask, while others say, "Her face, her choice."

A user wrote, "She is doing a thread lift. It is done when skin gets sagging due to ageing. It's effect last for one year only. She is only about 25 . Seriously, she doesn't need this. She already has beautiful skin. After 40 is ok but this age??"

Another mentioned, "Now we know that we millennials look for better in a very old age also than the Gen Z.."

The third one mentioned, "Apoorva, mommy will look younger now.."

The fourth one mentioned, "She is young for all this, I don't understand this beauty obsession.."

The fifth one mentioned, "She will be 70 at 30.."

Meanwhile, Apporva had earlier mentioned that she had chosen PDRN treatment, or Polynucleotide Therapy, to take care of her skin issues. In Apoorva's words, the treatment was her attempt at enhancing her skin texture, moisturising it, and making it more elastic without going in for more extensive treatments.

What is PDRN Therapy?

PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) therapy is an injectable skin treatment that is extracted from salmon DNA fragments. It's becoming a hit in dermatology and cosmetic skin care for its regenerative qualities. The procedure helps to stimulate collagen production, enhance moisture in the skin, inhibit inflammation, and aid in healing.

"Also known as skin boosters or DNA rejuvenation therapy, PDRN treatments are especially advised for individuals struggling with dullness, dryness, or the initial signs of ageing such as fine lines," Dr Gulati advised.

What is a facelift?

A facelift, also known as rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic surgical procedure that aims to improve visible signs of ageing in the face and neck. It addresses issues like sagging skin, deep wrinkles, and loss of facial firmness. The goal is to create a more youthful and refreshed appearance by tightening underlying tissues and removing excess skin. Facelifts can be surgical or non-surgical, and can be full-face or targeted to specific areas.