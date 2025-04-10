Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, affectionately known as The Rebel Kid, has returned to YouTube after a months-long hiatus following the India's Got Latent controversy. Her latest video, titled "Till I Say It Is,"marks her first upload since the fallout.

The controversy erupted after a joke on the show, where YouTuber Ranveer asked a contestant whether he would join in if parents were having sex. The comment led to multiple FIRs being filed against host Samay Raina, the show's organizers, and panelists, including Mukhija.

Apoorva, who appeared as a guest on the episode, responded sharply to a contestant who made an indecent remark about her.

On Wednesday, the Gen Z star shared her side of the story in the video, offering a detailed explanation of the incident. She became emotional while narrating the experience and the aftermath.

Apoorva recalled the moment that triggered her response: "The guy standing there made an extremely inappropriate comment about my vagina in front of a live audience... it came from genuine anger and the need to retaliate."

She emphasized that her intention was never to cause harm but simply to stand up for herself.

In the hour-long video, Apoorva said, "Hello, my cute little red flags. Honestly, people told me not to talk about this incident. I should just let it go. I should start posting on social media, normally jaise kuch hua hi nahi hai (as if nothing happened), like I was not involved, and my AI version went through all this. In the last two months, everyone has narrated my story, but no one has narrated it properly. One thing a good story needs is originality."

On her friendship with Samay Raina

She added, "It all started in August 2024. I had attended an event as an influencer. I was looking for a friend there, but I spotted Samay Raina. I was fangirling. He waved at me, and I was shocked that he noticed me. We started talking, and he invited me to India's Got Latent. And it's like you are in Indian Idol and someone asks you, 'Aap Mumbai aaoge?' It was my dream to do a Latent show. He took my number and left. I texted everyone, and everyone said that I have been invited. I kept waiting to get a text from Samay for one and a half months. Then I became a Latent hater because of not getting a call. Then like a besharam I called him and he was shooting outdoor and I became a Latent lover again. Then I got a text from him for November, when I was not supposed to be, but I cancelled all plans to say yes to the show."

What happened in IGL?

She said, "Samay introduced me as 'Prajakta Koli from Meesho, ' and I was looking to say something funny. So, I end up saying 'Haan taiyaar hu m*rwaane ke liye'. That's what I said. I thought I was stupid and decided to stay silent. And a friend of mine from the audience said, 'Toh achhe joke maar na?' ( say good jokes). And another guy from the audience say,s 'Iska daaru band karwa'. ( Tell her to stop drinking) And I lost it because that friend is very close to me. So, I told him to behave. But this guy kept on talking about my private parts. I hit back, slamming him because I didn't expect someone to talk to me like that in a public audience. It genuinely came from anger and retaliation. My intention with that statement was not to hurt anyone except for that guy's ego."

On what happened after the episode went viral

She added, "I checked my DMs, and it was flooded with acid attack threats. One guy wrote, 'I know your building and I am going to do ...this you'. I was scared because the one thing I liked about Mumbai was its security. I went to a friend's place."

She added, "Next day, I went to the lawyer's office. They even said it was my fault and that I shouldn't have said such words. I mean, whose side are you on? I thought they would be supporting me because I am paying such an amount of money. But I accepted defeat and requested them to save me. I went to the Police station to give my statement. There were a lot of paps there. I exchanged outfits with my friend. It worked when my friend stepped out. But one woman, who was smoking, spotted me and all the paparazzi surrounded me. It was so dehumanizing."

On her equation with father

She went on to say how her father supported her: "My dad kept calling me. I thought he would call me to say that I have put them to shame. But when I didn't receive his calls, he texted me, saying that no matter what happens, he will be there for my support. I just felt so bad, and I thought I let me down and made him live his worst nightmare. The only good thing about this entire controversy was that it brought me closer to my family. So, thanks, guys.

Apoorva recalled her past relationship and recalled, "I fell in love with a man who promised to love me, protect me, and marry me, and then one day he hit me. And that day, I thought it was over. I was slut-shamed by my relatives before I got to know what that word even meant. I have been talked about, conspired against, and punished for things I never did, and I thought it was over. I have been the laughingstock, punching bag and that girl who could be raped and then thrown acid on if they saw her alive and I thought it was over. But it isn't. It used to be my worst nightmare that one day I might become irrelevant.

She also commented on her viral video from Sabrina Carpenter's show.

Apoorva said she took an international trip, attended her favorite artist's concert, and explored the French Alps, which helped her to shift perspective.

"I know this is what I have signed up for. I am a public figure. This is what happens to Bollywood people. I was not used to it...I was not ok with it," she concluded.

Netizens came out in support of Apporva after seeing her thirty-five-minute video.

