Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, faced backlash from netizens after she, along with Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, appeared on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent in February. Apoorva was one of the guests on the controversial episode.

The show drew major criticism after Ranveer Allahbadia made insensitive remarks about parents and sex. Following the uproar, multiple FIRs were filed against both Ranveer and Apoorva. Although the controversy settled a few weeks ago, Ranveer has since returned to his YouTube channel.

A day after Ranveer's much-talked-about "comeback" to The Ranveer Show (TRS), Apoorva deleted all previous posts on Instagram.

Apporva's comeback!

Now, a month after India's Got Latent controversy, the young influencer with over a million followers has made her comeback on Instagram with two new posts.

On Tuesday, Apoorva shared screenshots of the hate she's received over the past few weeks, including death threats, rape threats, and abusive messages.

Her first post read, "Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats." Apoorva posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, "And that's not even 1%."

In another post, Apoorva announced her powerful comeback with the post, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller.

With her announcement on Instagram, many fans are eager to hear her side of the story, while others are excited to see her return with more content.

Take a look:

One user wrote, "This is sick! More power to you! Come back stronger!"

Another user wrote, "Please come back, you are the real storyteller"

A user wrote, "Apoorva YOU GO GIRL! We're all with you no matter what!!"

Another netizen wrote, "Come back. We are missing you"

Another netizen supported saying, "WE WANT TO HEAR YOUR SIDE OF STORY!!!! reveal it to the internet girl"

What did Apoorva Makhija say?

Apoorva Makhija's comments during the episode have also fueled controversy. One particular remark about "vaginal sensation" and another crude statement triggered massive backlash.

During the episode, Makhija asked a male contestant, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?" (Have you ever seen a vagina after your birth?)

She then made another explicit remark: "Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6-inch ka hona chahiye." (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches.)