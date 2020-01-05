Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz (also spelled as News) is unstoppable, as it has continued to win hearts in the second week too. The movie has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office morning shows of its 10th day.

Having opened to decent response, Good Newwz went to collected Rs 127.90 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. With no big releases, trade experts predicted that the movie would continue its dream run in the domestic market in its second week. It would surpass Rs 150 crore mark in its second weekend and inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its second week.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help to program in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive."

Good Newwz nine days collection

The Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed over 50 per cent drop in its collection on its second Friday when compared to its opening day business. But Good Newwz has gone on to show around 45 percent growth on its second Saturday. The movie has collected Rs 8.10 crore and Rs 11.70 crore on its eighth and ninth days, respectively at the domestic box office.

Good Newwz has collected a total of Rs 147.70 crore net at the Indian box office in nine days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears ₹ 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 147.70 cr. #India biz."

Good Newwz surpasses Rs 150 crore net mark

Good Newwz needs to collect Rs 2.30 crore net to surpass Rs 150 crore net mark at the domestic box office. Trends show that the movie has shown further growth in its collection in the morning shows of Sunday and earned more than the above-mentioned amount. The film has successfully crossed the historical mark on its 10th day. It has become the third film of Akshay Kumar to achieve this feat.