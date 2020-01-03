Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz has concluded the first week with a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore in the global market in seven days.

Released in 3,800 screens on December 27, Good News registered decent response in both domestic and key international markets on its opening day. Riding on superb word of mouth, the movie went on strength to strength on the following days. The film collected Rs 77.78 crore gross in India and Rs 24.19 crore gross overseas in its first weekend.

Good Newwz witnessed a drop of around 25 percent on Monday, but its collection was better that of many biggies of 2019. The comedy-drama showed decent growth on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the New Year holiday. However, its business fell down by 38.50 percent on Thursday, when compared to its opening day collection.

Good News worldwide collection in seven days

Good News has collected Rs 127.90 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. Its seven-day gross total stands at Rs 152.25 crore in the domestic market. Taran tweeted, "#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1. Metros are terrific. Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities are very good. Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz."

With no big releases till January 10, trade experts predict Good News will cross Rs 200 crore net mark in the Indian box office in its lifetime. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "With no major film this week, it's advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week... Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help to programme in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive."

Good News first week collection in India

Good News is estimated to have collected Rs 21.93 crore at the overseas box office on weekdays. Its first week total stands Rs 46.12 crore gross in the international markets. The Akshay Kumar starrer has collected a total of Rs 198.37 crore gross at the worldwide box office in seven days. The film needed less than Rs 2 crore to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark in the global market. It has achieved this feat in the morning shows of its second Friday.