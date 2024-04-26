Bhumi Pednekar was breathing fire as she attended the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2024. The diva wore a daring white cut out dress that certainly raised the temperature. Pednekar made sure all eyes were on her as she donned the bralette, skirt and cut-out blazer outfit with confidence and oozed sensuality.

Negative comments

As Bhumi and other paparazzo shared pictures of her outfit, social media was left aghast. Many couldn't stop ridiculing her attire and many felt she was too hot to handle. "Nice try... don't try again..." wrote a user. "Dear please get you lip surgery corrected and that nails chiiiiiiiii," a user commented. "Salute to the person who designed the outfit and then salute to you for daring to wear it," another person took a dig. "How to look constipated and effectively hide a tummy tuck! Kudos," a social media user commented.

"What on earth are you wearing? is that even a dress?" asked another social media user. "You look bad in this outfit. Sincerely, I apologize; after seeing this outfit, I just said what was on my mind," a comment read. "Are you not getting work that you have to resort to this?" asked another person. However, there were many who bombarded Bhumi's timeline praising her outfit.

Celebs react

Karan Johar wrote, "Too hot," on Bhumi's picture. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "What the (followed by fire emoji)." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Hot" while Janice wrote, "Somebody call 911." Kanika Kapoor commented, "What is going on here (followed by fire emoji)" and Surily Gautam wrote, "Best look of 2024."

Kusha Kapila, Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat, Tisca Chopra and many more celebs dropped fire and hot emojis on Bhumi's picture.