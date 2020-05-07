The organisers of Gold Quarantine Awards have announced the nomination list for the year 2020. The fans of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla united once again to vote him for most stylish star award.

The organisers announced the nomination list of Gold Awards 2020 on May 6. The tweeted, "Glad 2 announce the #GoldQuarantineAwards for TV Actors -presented by @GodrejGroup digital partner @sharechatapp & managed by @Whiteleafent1 Smiling face with smiling eyesSmiling face with smiling eyes Voting on for a week, results to be announced on 14th of May.10 lucky people get a part 2 be a part of Gold Awards later in d year."

Today the Gold Awards organisers added, "So the voting is on guys - #goldquarantineawards presented by @godrej_group @godrejlaffaire - executed by @whiteleafent Please vote for your favourite stars on any off the Gold Awards social media handles by using the hashtag, voting on till 13th may midnight. #moststylishstar - category presented by @bbluntindia #happyhairday "

Soon after this announcement, a fan club of Sidharth Shukla alerted its members and tweeted, "I vote @sidharth_shukla for #moststylishstar Every #SidHearts go to vote our superstar @sidharth_shukla for the win Most Stylish Star Don't forget this tagline guys #moststylishstar @TeamSidharthFC1 @Sid_ShuklaFC @sidharth_unity @sidharthFC5."

Following this many other fans of Sidharth Shukla started extending their support with the hashtag #moststylishstar, which is now trending in the top fifth place on Twitter. This trend indicates that the Bigg Boss 13 winner will walk away with top honour the most stylish star at Gold Quarantine Awards 2020.

Uttam Singh @uttam_singh3

vote for #SidharthShukla using following hashtag #moststylishstar #GoldQuarantineAwards

нιzα @ohhitshiza

Vote for Siddy boy & don't forget to use the tag #moststylishstar

Vishal singh @VishalS02007166

I Vote @sidharth_shukla for Most Stylish Star #GoldQuarantineAwards #SidharthShukla #MostStylishStar

sid @sidhearts00009