Stars from the small screen recently gathered at the Gold Awards 2018 that took place on 19 June in Mumbai, walking the red carpet in stylish attires. The night was filled with Indian television actors winning awards for their achievements.

Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular faces in the Indian TV industry right now. She bagged the award for the best actress and Vivian D'sena of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki won the best actor award.

Jennifer took to Instagram to post a picture with the award. She captioned it as: "Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that at least, I'm on the right path!"

Karishma Tanna too shared on Instagram and wrote: " Gold awards shoot .. Thanku my darling @Anusoru for always lookin out for me n makin me look pretty !its bcz of u I look confident ❤️love u.. Thanku for this lovely opportunity! [sic]"

Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan and Naagin 2 actress Mouni Roy too won it big at the award event. Hina Khan won the Most Stylish Diva title while Mouni bagged the award for Rising Film Star.

Here is the list of the other winners at the award show: