Television actress Hina Khan is all set to make her debut in the digital space with a short film titled Smart Phone. The diva shared her first look from the film that left fans highly excited about the project.

Hina shared a collage of two pictures, which shows two completely contrasting avatars of the actress. On one side, she is seen as a typical married village woman, and on the other side, she appeared as a glamorous urban diva.

The popular TV star shared the first look with a caption that suggests that the project was challenging for her. "My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u'll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon [sic]," she captioned it.

Meanwhile, her fans are going gaga over Hina's first look from the short film. There are series of tweets congratulating her.

Many of her Bigg Boss 11 inmates also congratulated Hina on Twitter. "Hinaaaaaaaaa @eyehinakhan sorry, I was busy clarifying my karma tweet & forgot to congratulate you haaaahahaaaa. Ummmmmmuah congrats and may you win many more [sic]," tweeted Arshi Khan.

Sapna Choudhary and Vikas Gupta also wished luck to the actress.

Hina was best known for her role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became a household name with the portrayal of a loving and caring housewife in the daily soap. Later, she had quit the serial, and started participating in reality shows.

After being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina made headlines during her stay at Bigg Boss 11 house. She was one of the most competitive contender on the show, but couldn't win it and remained the first runner-up.

She has also recently been honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Entertainer (Television).