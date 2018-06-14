After the naked video of Bigg Boss fame and TV actress Sara Khan went viral on social media a couple of days ago, now a lip kiss between actresses Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Shaikh is taking the internet by storm.

It is known fact that Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Shaikh are BFFs and are often seen sharing goofy moments on their respective Instagram handles. They also treat their fans with their beautiful selfies while enjoying their time together.

On June 13, Mouni Roy threw a housewarming party which was attended by her best friends Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani, Sohanna Sinha, Karishma Modi, Roopali Kadyan and Shivvyaa Shweta.

The former Naagin actress, who keeps sharing her sizzling pictures, took to Instagram to post some of the moments from the ceremony in which the group was seen having a blast sharing warmth at her new place.

However, a video of Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Shaikh uploaded on the former's Instagram story section grabbed the attention of their millions of fans. In the video, Mouni is seen singing Mohammed Rafi's popular song Tareef Karoon Kya Uski Jisne Tumhe Banaya from 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali.

Sanjeeda joins her in the video and starts cuddling with her. As Mouni points out that the song is dedicated to Sanjeeda, the latter affectionately plants a peck on her lips giving the testament of their friendship.

Their adorable video has now gone viral on the internet. Take a look.

A couple of days ago, Sara Khan had found herself in an uncomfortable situation when her sister Arya Khan mistakenly uploaded her nude video while taking a shower in a bath-tub on Instagram.

"I don't know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was a little bit drunk and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful," Sara told IBTimes India about the big blunder.

On the work front, after bagging a role in Akshay Kumar's Gold, Mouni has now been chosen to star opposite John Abraham in his upcoming film Raw. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.