A lot of rumors about the female casting of Dabangg 3 have been going around especially, whether Sonakshi Sinha would be replaced by Mouni Roy in the film but she confirmed multiple times that she is a part of the film and is not being replaced by anyone. Later, it was reported that both the actresses will be in the film and Mouni might play a bigger role than Sonakshi.



However, the latest reports suggest that Mouni Roy only has a special appearance in the film for about 15 to 20 minutes. A source revealed to DNA, "Both the actresses have small roles in the flick. Mouni only has a special appearance, with screen time of just about 15-20 minutes."

The source also revealed that the film is a prequel to Salman's character as Chulbul Pandey and how he became the Robinhood of his area.

"This is where Mouni's character comes in. She will play one of Chulbul's previous romantic interests who appears in the flashback scenes, while Sonakshi will reprise her role as Rajjo." The source added.

Mouni will soon make her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's sports- drama Gold, set to release August 15, 2018.



Talking about the film Mouni told Hindustan Times," couldn't be happier. I couldn't get luckier. It couldn't have been better. This is as good as it gets. I am so excited to be part of Gold, a film starring Akshay sir. I had auditioned and had been shortlisted for a lot of other films, but nothing worked out. I believe everything happens for a reason and I guess this was supposed to be my start.''

Mouni Roy will also appear in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.